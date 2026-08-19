Zirakpur woman alleges harassment, threats by call centre owner; FIR registered

Zirakpur police have registered a case against the owner of a call-care centre on VIP Road after a woman employee alleged that he harassed her and threatened her to circulate her private photographs and videos on social media. According to the complaint, the alleged harassment continued and also affected one of her colleagues. (HT File)

According to the FIR, the complainant started working at a Call Care on VIP Road in May-June 2025. She alleged that after some time, the owner, Nahar, started pressuring her to enter into a relationship with him. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to terminate her employment.

She further alleged that Nahar later confronted her near Dikshant Global School on VIP Road, assaulted her and threatened to throw acid on her face if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

According to the complaint, the alleged harassment continued and also affected one of her colleagues. During a staff trip to Himachal Pradesh in April this year, Nahar allegedly pressured the woman to invest ₹20 lakh in his company. She refused after, according to her complaint, she learnt about alleged financial fraud involving other people.

The woman further alleged that Nahar contacted people through whom she had previously invested money and asked them not to contact her.

More recently, the complainant alleged, Nahar contacted her company’s owner, Jatinder , and made remarks about her while claiming that he possessed her private photographs and videos. He allegedly threatened to upload them on social media and ruin her life.

He subsequently informed the woman about the conversation and shared its audio recording with her, according to the FIR.

The FIR was registered at Zirakpur police station under Sections 74, 79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).