Election date not announced but student parties start campaigning in PU

Even as Panjab University (PU) is yet to finalise the date for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, the parties have started to campaign inside the varsity, as everyone expects the elections to take place by the first week of September. Congress Lok Sabha MP from Haryana Deepender Singh Hooda, and NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar welcomed Sumit Sharma in NSUI at Student centre Panjab University, Chandigarh, India, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

National Students Union of India (NSUI) held a programme on Tuesday to announce Sumit Kumar rejoining to the NSUI party, Kumar was the presidential candidate from Students Front for the last academic session, coming in second with 2,660 votes against Gauravveer Sohal who won with 3,148 votes.

NSUI also previously held an event to announce the rejoining of Archit Garg who had served as the PUCSC vice-president in the 2024-25 session but was later removed for anti party activities. With member of Parliament Deepender Singh Hooda announcing Sumit’s rejoining, NSUI is trying to project a united face. Student Front had formed as a dummy party for the NSUI candidates who didn’t get a ticket from the party, and with both factions coming together after three years, they will be among the strongest challengers to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the president seat. Their presidential candidate has also been finalised while posters have already gone in for printing.

However, party insiders from both camps still claim that it remains to be seen how long this bonhomie will continue. For now, both camps are together campaigning for the party and drew the largest crowd to the Students Centre on Tuesday till now, kicking off the student council elections season.

ABVP has also started its campaign. They held a Tiranga rally on Independence Day and held an event last week to discuss the achievements under the previous session PUCSC chairperson Gauravveer Sohal. Two factions had also emerged from ABVP, but for now both are working together.

Sath party, had remained in the headlines throughout last session vice president Ashmeet Singh’s term. This year, Sath will be one of the first major parties to officially announce their candidate. This is scheduled for Wednesday, and after fighting and winning the vice-president post two years in a row, they are expected to contest for the president’s chair this year.

Some of the newly formed parties like Panjab University Democratic front which has formed as a faction out of Students organisation of India (SOI) have also started pasting their posters throughout the campus. Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) which is known for launching their campaign earliest among parties will also be looking to tweak the formula a bit after their candidate Vishesh Anand Dhaka lost out to Abhishek Dagar of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

PU held a meeting on Tuesday to further deliberate on the final date for the PUCSC election. Dean students welfare (DSW), Yogesh Rawal said that once the date is finalised it should only take about a week for the whole process from the nominations to the elections to be conducted.

Box: Settle Jantar Mantar score in PU election: Deepender Singh Hooda

Addressing the students at Students Centre, Rohtak MP, Deepender Singh Hooda said that the fight is with those who had committed injustices with the students of the nation during the Jantar Mantar protests held last month. He added that the government had first targeted the farmers with the three farm laws and now they were after the nation’s youth. National president of NSUI, Sunil Jakhar who was also present here spoke about the Jantar mantar protests as well and urged students to give a befitting reply to the ruling government for their conduct during the Jantar Mantar protests with each vote.

SAHIL