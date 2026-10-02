SC declines One Nation One Election panel's proposal to interact with CJI Kant, others

The Supreme Court administration on Thursday declined a proposal from a parliamentary panel, examining bills aimed at rolling out simultaneous elections, to interact with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and other sitting judges, with the court’s secretary general informing the committee that the proposed constitutional amendments could eventually be subject to judicial review. A view of the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Aug. 13, 2026. (PTI)

People aware of the matter said that the apex court secretary general’s office, in a communication sent to the joint committee of Parliament on Thursday afternoon, stated that the proposal for an informal discussion with the CJI and other judges on simultaneous elections was discussed among the Supreme Court’s senior judges.

The communication, people cited above said, stated that as the proposed amendment might become a subject of judicial review before the Supreme Court, it may not be expedient or desirable to discuss the issue on the administrative side. The proposed meeting was accordingly “cancelled.”

The decision followed a discussion between CJI Surya Kant and some senior judges, after which the CJI directed that the proposed interaction should not proceed, the people cited above said.

The joint committee chairman and Bharatiya Janata Party member PP Chaudhary told news agency PTI that the visit was put off as the dates of committee members did not match. “I also have other commitments to attend to,” he told the agency.

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The communication from the secretary general’s office came even as earlier in the day, independent Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Kapil Sibal publicly objected to the proposed visit, describing it as “unconstitutional” and contrary to the principle of separation of powers.

The joint committee, headed by Chaudhary, had proposed a visit to the Supreme Court on October 6 as part of its consultations on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The programme described the visit as a “local study visit” and proposed an informal discussion with the CJI and other judges on simultaneous elections.

The developments came against the backdrop of growing concern over the propriety of a parliamentary committee discussing the merits or constitutional implications of proposed legislation with sitting Supreme Court judges when the legislation could eventually come before the court for adjudication.

Sibal, at a press conference on Thursday, said he was “shocked” by the proposed interaction and questioned how the judiciary could accept an invitation from a parliamentary committee when the bills raised issues of “fundamental importance to the polity of this country” and to the working of the Constitution.

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“How did the judiciary accept that invitation from the joint committee, knowing full well that this bill raises issues of fundamental importance to the polity of this country, fundamental issues relating to the working of our Constitution?” Sibal asked.

He said Parliament has the prerogative to introduce and consider legislation, with a parliamentary committee examining a bill and submitting its report to the House. Parliament would thereafter debate and vote on the legislation, while its constitutional validity, if challenged, would be considered by the judiciary.

Sibal said he had never encountered an instance in the country’s history of a parliamentary panel holding an interaction with sitting Supreme Court judges on legislation that could subsequently be challenged before the court.

The Supreme Court’s communication, however, confined the reason for cancelling the interaction to the view expressed by the CJI and senior judges that discussing the issue on the administrative side would not be “expedient or desirable” since the proposed amendment might become a subject matter of judicial review.

The joint committee is examining two bills that seek to facilitate simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes, among other things, insertion of a new Article 82A dealing with simultaneous elections and amendments to Articles 83, 172 and 327. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 proposes consequential changes to facilitate simultaneous elections in the Union territories as well.

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Both bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2024 and referred to the joint committee for examination. The committee comprises members from both Houses and is headed by Chaudhary.

The committee has conducted consultations with political parties, legislators, constitutional experts and other stakeholders on the proposed electoral changes. It has also consulted former Chief Justices of India, former Supreme Court judges and other legal experts on the constitutional questions surrounding simultaneous elections.

The proposal, commonly described as “One Nation, One Election”, seeks to align elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The government has argued that simultaneous elections would reduce the frequency and cost of elections and provide greater continuity for governance, while Opposition parties and other critics have raised concerns relating to democratic accountability, federalism and the constitutional implications of synchronising the terms of elected legislatures.