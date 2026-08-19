OBC reservation to be extended to bonafide UT residents only: GMCH to HC over MBBS admissions

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32 has informed the high court that for medical admissions in Chandigarh, only those OBC candidates shall be considered for admission who are bonafide residents of Chandigarh. The petitioner had said that while issuing a prospectus for medical admissions on August 9, the distinction between migrant OBCs and bonafide residents of Chandigarh OBCs was ignored. (HT File)

In a statement before the bench of justice Suveer Sehgal and justice DS Nalwa the director principal of the college said that OBC candidates who have migrated from other states to Chandigarh would not be considered under the category of UT Chandigarh’s reserved seats against OBC .

The statement came in response to a petition by Navya (minor), a bonafide OBC (non-creamy layer) resident of the city, who had approached high court demanding that OBC reservation be restricted to the bonafide residents of Chandigarh and excluding candidates holding “OBC migration certificates” from other states.

The director principal said that no departure from the September 4, 2024 notification is proposed. In view of this statement the court has disposed of the plea. Detailed order is awaited.

The petitioner had said that while issuing a prospectus for medical admissions on August 9, the distinction between migrant OBCs and bonafide residents of Chandigarh OBCs was ignored. Her counsel, Amar Vivek had argued that migrants of other states to UT Chandigarh cannot be granted the benefit of OBC reservation, but the same can only be granted to the bonafide residents. It would amount to grant of double benefit to such migrants, who in any case are eligible only to avail OBC reservation benefit in their parent state, he had argued. The counselling for medical admissions in Chandigarh now starts from August 20.