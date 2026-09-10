Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: what’s new, price, camera, specs and battery compared
The iPhone 18 Pro brings a new A20 Pro chip, variable-aperture camera and improved battery life over the iPhone 17 Pro. Here’s how the two Pro models compare.
Apple has finally launched the iPhone 18 Pro in India and global markets, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new iPhone Duo. The latest Pro model brings a massive price hike over its predecessor, but it also offers several major hardware changes. From the new A20 Pro chip and variable-aperture camera to a redesigned Dynamic Island and larger vapor chamber, there is plenty to unpack. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 18 Pro and how it compares with the iPhone 17 Pro.
Price In India: How Much More Are You Paying
Let's start with the number that'll sting the most. The iPhone 17 Pro launched at ₹1,34,900 for the base 256GB variant, going up to ₹1,54,900 for 512GB and ₹1,74,900 for the 1TB model. The iPhone 18 Pro, on the other hand, now starts at ₹1,64,900 in India, which is roughly ₹30,000 more than what the 17 Pro asked for at launch. Pre-orders for the new phone open on September 12, 2026, with units reaching customers from September 18. What I feel is that's a fairly steep jump for a "Pro" upgrade, even by Apple's own standards.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro: Specifications And Camera Compared
Both phones stick to a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 120Hz refresh, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and peak brightness touching 3000 nits, so you're not missing out much if you're coming from the 17 Pro on the screen front. Where things do change is the overall design language, the iPhone 18 Pro gets a redesigned Dynamic Island capable of juggling up to three Live Activities at once, along with a fresh set of colours: Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy, replacing the Silver, Cosmic Orangeand Deep Blue options seen on its predecessor.
The iPhone 17 Pro runs on the A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU. The all-new iPhone 18 Pro moves to the all-new A20 Pro, built on a tighter 2nm process, pairing a 6-core CPU with integrated Neural Accelerators and a 7-core GPU that the iPhone maker claims is up to 40 percent quicker. There's also 50 percent more memory bandwidth and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple says doubles the AI processing muscle over the A19 Pro. To keep all that power in check, the US tech giant has fitted a redesigned vapor chamber with triple the surface area of the one on the 17 Pro, promising up to 40 percent better sustained performance during heavy use.
The 17 Pro already carried a solid triple-camera setup, a 48MP wide, a 48MP periscope telephoto with 4x optical zoom and a 48MP ultrawide, backed by a LiDAR scanner. The iPhone 18 Pro takes it further with a 48MP Fusion Main camera that introduces variable aperture, a first for any iPhone, using six laser-cut blades and four manual aperture settings that adjust automatically based on light and depth. Pro controls now let users manually tweak aperture, shutter speed, and white balance, with a histogram thrown in for exposure checks. Apple has also added something called Apple Reference Image, built to verify whether a photo has been edited after it's taken.
Battery And Charging
The 17 Pro's battery came in two flavours depending on the market, 3998 mAh for the Nano-SIM version and 4252 mAh for the eSIM-only model, with 25W wireless MagSafe charging and wired charging hitting 50 percent in 20 minutes. The iPhone 18 Pro's eSIM-only variant is now rated for up to 36 hours of video playback, and wired charging is quicker too, reaching 50 percent in about 15 minutes, while wireless charging takes roughly 30 minutes for the same top-up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
You may be interested in
Apple iPhone 18 Fold
- 12 GB RAM
- 256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
- 5.8/7.8-inch Display Size
₹1,99,990
Check Details
1% OFF
Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max
- Silver
- 12GB RAM
- 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
₹1,47,900₹1,49,900
Check Details