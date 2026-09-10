A scaffolding collapsed during slab casting at an under-construction commercial complex in Kudasan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar late on Wednesday, Range Inspector General of Police Virendra Yadav said. Twelve workers were rescued, while 10 others remain trapped.
Yadav added that there has been no casualty so far and rescue work is continuing.
The accident took place around 9.30 pm at Bosky The Empire. Slab casting was underway when the scaffolding failed and a slab between two units collapsed. Local sites reached the site after the crash was heard in the neighbourhood, with emergency teams arriving soon after.
Gandhinagar Fire Brigade rushed multiple engines and specialised rescue units as ambulances were deployed. By late night, 12 workers had been pulled out and sent for treatment. Teams were still trying to rescue the remaining 10 under the debris.
Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the site and reviewed the operation. Additionally, police have launched an inquiry into the incident.
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Home/India News/Scaffolding Collapses At Under-construction Complex In Gujarat's Gandhinagar; 12 Workers Rescued, 10 Still Trapped