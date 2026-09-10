Scaffolding collapses at under-construction complex in Gujarat's Gandhinagar; 12 workers rescued, 10 still trapped

A scaffolding collapsed during slab casting at an under-construction commercial complex in Kudasan in Gujarat's Gandhinagar late on Wednesday, Range Inspector General of Police Virendra Yadav said. Twelve workers were rescued, while 10 others remain trapped. Local sites reached the site after the crash was heard in the neighbourhood, with emergency teams arriving soon after. (X/ANI)

Yadav added that there has been no casualty so far and rescue work is continuing.

The accident took place around 9.30 pm at Bosky The Empire. Slab casting was underway when the scaffolding failed and a slab between two units collapsed. Local sites reached the site after the crash was heard in the neighbourhood, with emergency teams arriving soon after.