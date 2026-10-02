500+ detained, internet cut, clips from police buses: High drama in Delhi as Jantar Mantar sees protests again

Over 500 protesters, including former Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AISA leader Neha Bora were detained in Delhi on Friday as police moved to prevent a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against the Election Commission and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Track live updates AAP leader Atishi detained (L). Political parties and members of AISA, SFI, NSUI and other student bodies are protesting to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and mass deletion of voters. (AAP/X, PTI) The protest was called by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with activists and political leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called a separate protest and asked people to join them on Gandhi Jayanti. The groups are demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the functioning of the Election Commission and its handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Deep Dive What are the reasons behind the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation? Why did the Delhi Police impose prohibitory orders during the protest at Jantar Mantar? How did the recent protests at Jantar Mantar affect internet and metro services?

Delhi Police earlier denied permission for the proposed October 2 protest, despite the right to peaceful assembly being a fundamental right, and imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in the New Delhi district. The order restricts unauthorised gatherings, demonstrations, processions and slogan-shouting.

ALSO READ | CJP to begin agitation today, demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation Protesters detained, police buses deployed Several protesters who attempted to reach Jantar Mantar from the Ashoka Road side were stopped by police and taken away in buses. Heavy barricading was placed on roads leading towards the protest site, while Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel were deployed at multiple points. SFI and DYFI members separately gathered to protest against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise. The organisations planned to mobilise around 1,500 people at Jantar Mantar despite not receiving police permission. AISA national president Neha Bora was also among those detained during the continuing agitation around Jantar Mantar; SFI and DYFI members were among those held during the police action. Political activist Yogendra Yadav was also detained.

Delhi police officals detained AISA President Neha Bora and activist Yogendra Yadav at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (HT photo)

Saurabh Bharadwaj detained Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained from the protest site. On X, he said he had been “arrested from Jantar Mantar” and shared slogans related to the campaign against alleged “vote chori”. He shared a video from inside the police bus. Police officials on duty said they were acting on instructions from senior officers.

Atishi claims ‘fight will go on’ Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was also seen on the police bus, being taken away. On X, she wrote, “Detained by Modi ji’s Delhi Police from Jantar Mantar.” She added that the “fight against #VoteChori shall go on” and used the hashtag “#ChunavAyogThikKaro” in her post. ALSO READ | CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke's detention reports ahead of Mumbai protest: ‘As fake as Gyanesh Kumar holding fair elections’ The AAP later posted a video showing her detention. “Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition [Atishi] ji, who was peacefully protesting against vote theft, has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Prime Minister Modi ji, this country will not run on dictatorship. The vote thief Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha was also detained by police amid the heightened security arrangements in Delhi. He was taken towards the Badarpur border. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also took part in the protests at Jantar Mantar.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat takes part in a protest against the CEC near the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Internet services suspended till 9 pm Mobile internet services were suspended from 9 am to 9 pm in the Jantar Mantar area. Services were shut within a roughly 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar. 12 metro stations closed, traffic hit The security measures also affected Delhi Metro and road traffic. The DMRC initially announced the closure of entry and exit at 11 stations, with Barakhamba later added to the list, taking the total to 12, HT reported earlier. ALSO READ | ‘Everyone should reach Jantar Mantar’: Detained AAP leader Bharadwaj's appeal from police van The affected stations included Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, New Delhi and Barakhamba. Interchange facilities remained available at some stations. Delhi Traffic Police also imposed diversions and restrictions around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street and Ashoka Road. Commuters were advised to avoid the affected stretches.