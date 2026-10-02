CJP denies Abhijeet Dipke's detention reports ahead of Mumbai protest: ‘As fake as Gyanesh Kumar holding fair elections’

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday rubbished a report claiming its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained by Mumbai police at Marine Drive, hours before the group's planned protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Gandhi Jayanti. Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives at the Press Club for a press conference , in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI) The national pressure group took a swipe at Kumar while rejecting the report. “This news is as fake as CEC Gyanesh Kumar conducting free and fair elections,” the CJP wrote on X. Dipke also posted a selfie inside a car in response to the report, which claimed that he was taken to the Marine Drive police station on Thursday after being spotted holding placards along the iconic promenade.

Deep Dive What are the three demands made by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) regarding Gyanesh Kumar? Why is the CJP organizing protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI)? How did Abhijeet Dipke respond to reports of his detention by the Mumbai police?

According to the report, Dipke gathered at Marine Drive with a group of supporters when a police team, including a woman inspector, approached him and escorted him to the police station in a van. The officer also asked him about his identity and hometown during the journey, the press report said. After being asked to meet senior officials, the CJP founder was reported to have exited the police station minutes later.

ALSO READ | CJP to launch nationwide protest from Oct 2, seeks Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation This comes ahead of its planned agitation in Mumbai on October 2, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and accountability in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (EC).

CJP’s October 2 protest in Mumbai The CJP has announced a protest at 4 pm on Friday at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, near Gate No. 6, as part of a nationwide agitation against the EC. The campaign is scheduled to begin in Mumbai on Gandhi Jayanti before moving to different parts of the country and culminating in a sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Dipke has said the agitation will continue until Kumar resigns, arguing that public confidence in the electoral process has been eroded. ALSO READ | CJP's Mumbai protest today: Besides CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, what are their other demands What are CJP’s demands? The CJP has outlined three principal demands: the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, freezing the electoral roll prepared in 2025 and holding elections on the basis of that roll, and establishing a transparent and independent process for appointing the next Election Commissioner, with civil society participation.