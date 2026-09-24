Rahul Gandhi calls for Gyanesh Kumar's ouster, repeats 'vote chori' claim amid EC row: 'Elections being rigged'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while reiterating his earlier claims of “vote-chori”. Rahul Gandhi said that he had given a dissent note during the CEC appointment process, , saying it should be independent and free from executive control. (X/ @IndianNationalCongress)

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha cited states like Haryana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, questioning how the anti-incumbency in these states had “disappeared.”

Gandhi's address came after an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper stated that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.

“... I have shown it with proof, and there is already more than enough information to make this a 100 per cent certainty that Indian elections, Lok Sabha elections, 2024 election, Vidhan Sabha elections are all being rigged,” Gandhi said. The Congress MP further said that the two Election Commissioners had “done a wise thing”, while adding that the CEC must “think seriously and turn approver.”