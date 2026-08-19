CBI court holds Manimajra govt staffer guilty in 9-year-old graft case

Strap: Was arrested by the CBI on July 11, 2017 while accepting the bribe The case dates back to 2017 based on the complaint filed by Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A special CBI court convicted Shyam Singh Chauhan, an employee working as a senior assistant in the office of the deputy chief controller of explosives in Manimajra, in a 9-year-old corruption case. The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced by the court on Thursday.

Special judge Bhawna Jain held Chauhan guilty under section 7(demanding or accepting a bribe by a public servant) and section 13(2) (criminal misconduct for abusing official position to obtain financial gain) of Prevention of Corruption act, 1988.

Following the conviction, the court directed that Chauhan be taken into custody. He was earlier on bail. The court on the request by the defence counsel, fixed August 20 for hearing arguments on the quantum of the sentence. Chauhan will remain in judicial custody until then. The court also directed that his custody warrant be prepared accordingly.

The case dates back to 2017 based on the complaint filed by Devendra Pal Singh, a resident of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. He alleged that Chauhan had demanded a bribe in return for issuing a licence. On the basis of this a case was registered by the CBI.

In his complaint, Singh stated that he had applied to the office of the deputy chief controller of explosives in Manimajra for a blaster’s licence with the firm “Tata Chand Malhotra and Sons” based in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. When the licence did not arrive he contacted the office. He alleged that senior assistant Shyam Singh Chauhan demanded a bribe of ₹8,000 to issue the licence.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Devendra reported the matter to the CBI. On July 11, 2017, CBI laid a trap and arrested Chauhan while he was accepting the bribe near the Manimajra office. Following the bribery complaint the CBI recorded the conversation between the complainant and the clerk.

A case was registered against him under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. After investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against him.

Chauhan denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty, claiming that he had been falsely implicated. The prosecution, however, argued that it had established the case against him beyond reasonable doubt.