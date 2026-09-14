‘Can’t be controlled by a handful’: Satya Nadella joins AI slowdown debate

He further emphasised the need to spread the benefits of AI so they are diffused broadly across countries, communities, and companies,

In a post on X, Nadella said, “Any pursuit of superintelligence has to be grounded in the core principle that if the AI we build is not helping humanity and under human control, it's not worth pursuing.”

Amid AI giants calling for a “slowdown” in AI development over concerns that humanity could eventually lose control, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has also backed the need for a measured approach, saying that advanced artificial intelligence systems must remain firmly under human supervision as creators pursue progress while ensuring safety.

“We also need to accelerate and spread the benefits of AI, such that they are diffused broadly across countries, communities, and companies. This requires a frontier ecosystem in which both closed and open-source models can thrive.”

Nadella also stressed the importance of companies retaining control over their own knowledge and not becoming overly dependent on any single AI provider.

“And for firms, it’s imperative that they retain full control over their unique and tacit knowledge. Every organization should be able to build its own continuous learning loop/hill climbing machine, without becoming dependent on any one model provider, and have the ability to embed its own knowledge into models and weights they control."

"So, in this context, we welcome the research, focus, and deliberate pacing needed to get alignment right as the design goal. We also welcome ideas like "embedded evaluators" and the broader efforts to develop the mechanisms to make this more than just talk.”

Also Read: 'We may not survive this': another Anthropic employee quits, issues morbid warning over AI

He further stressed that the development of increasingly powerful AI should not be concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies or institutions, calling instead for broader participation across countries and sectors.

“The key is that this cannot be controlled by a handful of entities, but must have broad representation across the ecosystem, countries, and fields, including academia.”

“This is the approach we are taking: broad access and choice at every layer of the AI stack; enterprise control of learning loops and models; and the “Code of Conduct” that underlies our own first party MAI models that we’ll publish tomorrow for public consultation.”

AI giants ‘slowdown’ pitch Nadella’s backing comes after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei partially agreed with the notion that artificial intelligence (AI) could “kill humans”, adding that if the right path is taken, the chance of something going wrong is very low.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Amodei said that he “agrees more than he disagrees” with former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon, who recently quit his job and publicly warned about the risks posed by advanced AI and even potentially being able to kill humanity by “the end of the decade”

OpenAI boss Sam Altman also backed Amodei’s call for a “need to pace the frontier”, saying it had been a key topic of discussion at OpenAI in recent weeks. He also endorsed Amodei’s proposal to give independent evaluators employee-like access to AI labs, adding, “we will do the same.” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a brief response, said, “Dario is right.”

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and chair of Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist of Alphabet also supported Amodei's call to slow the pace of AI model capabilities' improvement.

Talking about the Anthropic CEO's remarks, Hassabis emphasised that although the details need refining, the "direction is correct" for meeting this crucial moment.

"Dario's essay points towards the right path forward. The details need working through, but the direction is correct for meeting this critical moment. This is also why we recently put out our proposal for an industry-wide standards body for frontier AI,” Hassabis wrote on X.