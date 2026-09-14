Neena Gupta says she has apologised to Masaba for growing up without father Vivian Richards: ‘It is my fault’

Neena Gupta has spoken candidly about raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother and the choices that shaped their lives. In a recent conversation with Zoom, the actor reflected on Masaba growing up without her father, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, being around in her everyday life. She also opened up about why she has apologised to Masaba over the years and how she navigated the difficult realities of bringing up a child largely on her own. Neena Gupta has spoken candidly about raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother and the choices that shaped their lives.

‘It is my fault, but she understands’ She also reflected on how people often make decisions when they are young without fully understanding what they may lead to. "I am so honest with her that many times I have said sorry to her that you didn't have a father with you when you were young. It is my fault, but she understands. We all make mistakes. When we are young, our parents tell us certain things and we don't listen. That wisdom comes later," she said.

Telling Masaba the truth about her father Neena Gupta said one thing she was particularly careful about was making sure Masaba heard the truth about her father from her, rather than from someone else. She chose to have those conversations slowly, answering her daughter's questions as and when they came up and allowing her to understand the situation with age.

She also wanted Masaba to grow up without bitterness towards either parent. she explained that she made sure her daughter understood the circumstances behind her parents' relationship, rather than forming an opinion based on what she might hear from others.

“I made her like her father. I told her why and what had happened as she grew up. So, there was no malice or anger towards me because I told her the truth. It is very important because, rather than her hearing something from outside, I thought it was better that I told her myself. I think that was a very sensible thing that I di,” she added.