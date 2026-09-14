Progress of Hindi purposeful only with promotion, protection of other Indian languages: Shah

"Everyone says that our languages are diverse. That is our weakness. But I believe that our greatest strength is that we have so many languages," Shah said in a message.

Congratulating people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Shah said India is a land of linguistic diversity and cultural prosperity and asserted that the country's many languages are its strength, rather than a drawback.

New Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the progress of Hindi is purposeful only when it moves forward while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages.

How has Hindi contributed to national unity, according to Amit Shah?

How has Hindi contributed to national unity, according to Amit Shah?

What is Amit Shah's view on the relationship between Hindi and other Indian languages?

What is Amit Shah's view on the relationship between Hindi and other Indian languages?

He said every language brings with it a history, folk traditions and a view of life and contributes to shaping the values of the younger generation. "Our linguistic diversity strengthens the sense of unity in diversity in India," he said.

Shah said a language is not merely a medium of communication but the "memory" and "self-awareness" of a society.

Hindi, he said, has played an important role in connecting different sections and communities of the country as a language of dialogue, bond and coordination.

"The progress of Hindi is only purposeful when it moves forward while ensuring the dignity, promotion and protection of other Indian languages," Shah said.

He added that Hindi should not be viewed as a representation of any one language but as an important link between India's languages and national unity.

Shah said his own mother tongue is Gujarati, but Hindi enables him to connect directly with people in different parts of the country.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi as an official language by the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949.

Shah also urged the youth to learn as much as possible from the world without abandoning their language and appealed to parents to speak to their children in their mother tongue.

"Language is what connects us to our mother, our soil, our history and our culture," he said.

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