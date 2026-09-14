The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet released the CBSE Datesheet 2027. Once released, the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 timetables will be available to candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Datesheet 2027: When will the class 10, 12 exam timetable be released? check past trends here

The timetable will have exam dates, subjects, timings, and the guidelines to be followed during the exams. The details about the practical exams will also be available.

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Every year, the Board releases the Class 10 and 12 date sheets by the end of the year. However, last year, the timetables for both classes were released in October 2026. The Board has not yet announced when the exam timetable will be released.

Check the past trends as to when the examination timetable was released and when the Class 10 and 12 exams were held.

2026: The datesheet was released on October 30, 2025. The Class 10 board exam was held from February 17 to March 10, and the Class 12 board exam from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

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2025: The CBSE board timetable for Class 10, 12 was released on November 20, 2024. The Class 10 board exam commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 18, and the Class 12 board exam started on February 15 and ended on April 4, 2026.

2024: The timetable for CBSE 10th and 12th board exams was released on December 12, 2023. The Class 10 exam was held from February 15 to March 13, and the Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

2023: The datesheet for Class 10 and 12 was released on December 29, 2022. The Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21, and the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

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2022: The examination this year was held in two terms- Term I timetable was out on December 29, 2021 and Tier II timetable was out on March 11, 2022. The Tier I Class 10 exams were held from November 30 to December 11 and Term 2 exams were held from April 26 to May 24, 2022. The Tier II Class 12 exams were held from December 1 to December 22 and Tier 2 exams were held from April 26 to June 15, 2022.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.