The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline for advance registration of students of Classes 9 and 11 for the 2026-27 academic session and Classes 10 and 12 appearing for the 2027 board examinations. UP extends registration deadline for Class 9 to 12 students (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The decision followed a proposal from the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, according to an order issued by the secondary education department on Monday.

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Under the revised schedule, schools can collect the advance registration fee from students of Classes 9 and 11 and deposit the prescribed amount through challan in the government treasury by September 10 instead of the earlier deadline of August 25.

For students of Classes 10 and 12 appearing in the 2027 board exams, the deadline for depositing exam fees through a consolidated challan has been extended to September 4.

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The deadline for uploading students' educational details and registration information on the board's website has been extended till September 3.

School principals will be allowed to verify information such as the student's name, parents' names, date of birth etc till September 11.

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If any correction is required after verification, schools can update the details online between September 6 and September 20. No new student will be allowed to register during this correction window.