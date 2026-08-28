The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for verification, re-evaluation, and other post-result activities for the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Verification, re-evaluation dates released at cbse.gov.in, check here (Santosh Kumar )

As per the official notice, candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 supplementary examination can obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer books from August 31, 2026. The last date to apply for a scanned copy is September 1, 2026.

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To get evaluated answer books, candidates will have to pay ₹100/- per subject for a scanned copy.

Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process etc.

If the candidate wishes to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, they may need to apply for the next steps of verification/re-evaluation.

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The registration process for verification of marks, re-evaluation and for both will begin on September 7 and will end on September 8, 2026. For verification and re-evaluation of each answer book, ₹100/- is to be paid.

The fee can only be paid online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required full question(s) with reasoning.

The result of the re-evaluation will be final, and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation will be entertained.

How to apply to get scanned copy of evaluated answer sheets To apply online to obtain scanned copies of answer sheets, candidates can follow the steps below.

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Click on post result activities link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.

Official Notice Here