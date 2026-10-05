DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 195 posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here
DRDO will recruit for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 195 posts through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.
Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 195 posts in the organization.
The last date to apply for this post is October 30, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice: 50 posts
- Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 30 posts
- Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 115 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The regular candidates who secured 70 % or CGPA 7.5 and above in the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade, for the years 2022, 2023 2024, 2025 & 2026), are only eligible to apply.
The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on September 1, 2026.
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Selection Process
Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Shortlisted Candidates will be informed via E-mail mentioned in the application for correspondence.
Selected Candidates have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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