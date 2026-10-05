Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 195 posts in the organization. DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 195 posts at drdo.gov.in, check details here

The last date to apply for this post is October 30, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Vacancy Details Graduate Apprentice: 50 posts Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 30 posts Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT / SCVT Affiliation): 115 posts Eligibility Criteria The regular candidates who secured 70 % or CGPA 7.5 and above in the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma and ITI trade, for the years 2022, 2023 2024, 2025 & 2026), are only eligible to apply.

The age limit of the candidate should not be less than 18 years as on September 1, 2026.

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Selection Process Selection will be made on the basis of Academic Merit / Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Shortlisted Candidates will be informed via E-mail mentioned in the application for correspondence.

Selected Candidates have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last residence (for at least past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of DRDO.

Detailed Notification Here