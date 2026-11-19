For decades, higher education in India followed a structured pathway. Students who chose Commerce, Science or Arts largely remained within their respective disciplines throughout their academic journey. While this approach created subject expertise, it often limited opportunities to explore interests and acquire knowledge beyond one's chosen field. Breaking Subject Barriers: How NEP 2020 is giving students more academic choices

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 represents a significant shift from this traditional model. Its emphasis on multidisciplinary education, flexibility and student-centric learning recognises that the future belongs not only to specialists, but also to individuals who can connect knowledge across disciplines.

98% Is Not a Failure: Rethinking success, ambition and mental wellbeing

The philosophy is simple: students should have the freedom to major in one discipline, minor in another and choose courses that align with their interests, aspirations and career goals.

Consider a student pursuing a major in Accounting and Finance while opting for a minor in Data Analytics. The major provides financial expertise, while the minor strengthens analytical and data-driven decision-making skills that are increasingly valued in today's business environment. Similarly, a Marketing student may choose Psychology or Artificial Intelligence as a minor, gaining insights into consumer behaviour and emerging technologies.

Semiconductors, Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing: New opportunities transforming technical education in India

Such combinations allow students to develop depth in one area while acquiring complementary knowledge from others. Education, therefore, moves beyond rigid academic boundaries towards meaningful integration.

Another important feature of NEP 2020 is the provision for multiple entry and exit options, supported by the Academic Bank of Credits. This framework offers greater flexibility for students to pause and resume their education, accumulate academic credits and pursue qualifications suited to their circumstances, subject to academic regulations.

Equally significant is the opportunity to explore diverse learning pathways through electives, skill-enhancement courses, vocational education, internships, research projects and experiential learning. Students are no longer expected to follow identical academic journeys. Instead, they can create personalised learning pathways that reflect their strengths, interests and career ambitions.

CAT 2026: Why smart question selection could matter more than solving more questions?

However, flexibility alone is not enough. Meaningful multidisciplinary education requires thoughtful academic guidance. Simply offering numerous subjects does not automatically create valuable learning experiences. Institutions must help students identify combinations that complement their chosen discipline, build relevant competencies and prepare them to address real-world challenges.

For commerce-focused institutions like ours, the challenge is no longer merely to impart domain knowledge. Academic excellence today requires creating learning environments where students can combine disciplinary expertise with interdisciplinary thinking, practical application and industry engagement. The objective is not simply to offer more courses, but to help students connect knowledge with opportunity in a rapidly evolving world.

The role of higher education institutions is therefore evolving. Colleges must move beyond being providers of prescribed curricula and become facilitators of diverse learning opportunities. They must encourage students to explore new areas of knowledge, think across disciplines and make informed academic choices.

Ultimately, the success of NEP 2020 will not be measured by the number of disciplines available, but by how effectively students integrate them. The future of higher education will be defined not by what students study in isolation, but by how intelligently they combine disciplines, skills, experiences and interests to create meaningful careers and contribute to society.

(This article is written by Prof. (Dr.) Navin M. Punjabi, Principal, K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce)