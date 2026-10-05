The Indian Institute of Management has opened the IIM CAT 2026 correction window on October 5, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Common Admission Test can make corrections in the application form through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. IIM CAT 2026: Correction window opens at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to make modifications (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official notice, candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the required registration fee are eligible to make changes in the following fields: Photograph, Signature and Test State/City Preferences.

IIT GATE 2027 extended registration window closes today, apply at gate2027.iitm.ac.in

The last date to make corrections in the application form is till October 6, 2026. This option will be valid only for those candidates who have paid the applicable registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2026 within the specified deadline.

Direct link to make corrections IIM CAT 2026: How to make corrections To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. Click on IIM CAT 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed. Check the application form and make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The IIM CAT admit card will be released on November 4, 2026. The link to download the hall ticket will be available on the official website.

The CAT 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. The test will comprise 68 questions across three sections — Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The total duration of the exam will be two hours.

Candidates will be awarded three marks for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. They will have exactly 40 minutes to answer questions in each section and will not be permitted to switch between sections during the allotted time.

What will the ideal graduate look like in 2031? Skills, AI and future of education

A mock test will also be made available on the official CAT website to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam format and pattern.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.