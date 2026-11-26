For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.
University of East Anglia launches 5 year BDS program, apply at uea.ac.uk
University of East Anglia has launched 5 year BDS program. The eligible candidates can apply for the course at uea.ac.uk.
The University of East Anglia, UK, has launched a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program. The five-year undergraduate program is designed to equip students with the scientific knowledge, clinical skills and practical experience required to pursue a career in dentistry.
As per a press statement issued by the University, the BDS program combines scientific foundations with hands-on clinical training, preparing students for the changing needs of modern dental practice. With an emphasis on early patient contact, students will develop clinical and communication skills through simulation, supervised patient care, and learning from real-world clinical scenarios. The integrated curriculum brings together scientific knowledge, clinical practice and teamwork to help students understand the patient journey.
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The program offers students opportunities to develop diagnostic, treatment planning and clinical skills, with increasing exposure to patient care throughout the five years of study. Students will learn in a supportive academic environment, guided by experienced staff, and build the confidence to deliver safe, effective and compassionate dental care.
Students who graduate will be able to pursue a range of career pathways in dentistry, including general and community dentistry, hospital-based dental care, and further training in specialist areas such as orthodontics, oral surgery and paediatric dentistry. The programme also provides a foundation for careers in dental research and academia. Upon successful completion, graduates will be eligible to apply for registration with the General Dental Council (GDC) and progress to Dental Foundation Training, subject to meeting the relevant requirements.
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How to Apply
All interested candidates must take the UCAT in the year of application, prior to applying. UEA does not have a cut-off score. A high score is advantageous; a low score does not disqualify an applicant from consideration.
The UCAT score will be used to rank applicants for interview selection, and the overall UCAT score will be used alongside the interview score to rank and select applicants to whom an offer is made.
Applicants are then invited to interview (from late November/December onwards).
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If the number of applications received exceeds the number of interview places available, those meeting primary screening requirements may also undergo secondary screening, in which the overall UCAT score may be ranked within the applicant cohort, with the strongest applicants invited to interview.
Following the completion of interviews, interviewed applicants are ranked (by interview scores – which include the UCAT SJT subsection score and UCAT overall scores) within the applicant cohort. The interview score and UCAT score is weighted equally and the top ranking applicants will receive offers.
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