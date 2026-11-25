National Law University Delhi has released the AILET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test 2027 can find the direct link through the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET Admit Card 2026 released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link to download here (Pexels/Representational Image) more

The All India Law Entrance Test 2027 is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 from 2 pm to 4 pm for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi.

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AILET-2027 will be conducted in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Direct link to download AILET Admit Card 2026

How to download Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Click on AILET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Once done, your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Number of seats B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) program: Total Seats: 110+10 (110 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit).

LL.M. (ONE YEAR) Non-Residential Programme: 70+10 (70 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit).

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The University will also conduct the All-India Entrance Test (AIET) for the following programmes on May 2, 2027: • Postgraduate Insolvency Programme (PGIP)- Two Years/Master of Arts (MA) / Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Insolvency Law and Restructuring-One Year • Joint Master’s/LL.M. Programme in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management- One Year • The Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Digital Technology, Policy & Governance -One-Year • Ph.D. Programme

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLU.