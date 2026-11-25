Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply today for 1265 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, link here
RRB will close the registration process for Station Master post. The direct link to apply for the post is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Board will close the registration process for the Station Master post on November 25, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Station Master post can find the direct link through the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.
The window to make payment of the application fee will close on November 27, 2026. The correction window will open on November 28 and will close on December 7, 2026.
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The number of vacancies has increased from 1215 to 1265.
Candidates with a graduation degree from a recognised university or equivalent can apply for the post. The age limit should be between 20 and 33 years.
Direct link to apply for Station Master post
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026: How to register
To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RRB Apply at rrbapply.gov.in.
- Click on the RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, pay the application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for Female/Transgender/Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) category candidates. The fee should be paid online through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI.
There shall be a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination.
The computer-based test duration is 120 minutes. A total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
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The CBT is of a screening nature, and the standard of questions for the CBT will generally be in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalised score of the CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for CBAT as per their merit.
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
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