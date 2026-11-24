For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.
BITS Pilani WILP launches M.Tech program in Robotics and Autonomous Systems
BITS Pilani WILP has launched M.Tech program in Robotics and Autonomous Systems. B.Tech, B.E degrees can apply for the program.
BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) has launched an M.Tech program in Robotics and Autonomous Systems. The program is designed to empower practising engineers to master cutting-edge robotics and autonomous technologies, positioning them at the forefront of the country's next industrial leap.
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the curriculum responds to this evolving market through three specialised tracks: Automation, Autonomous Systems, and Robotics Design & Engineering. The prospective learners are the program’s work-integrated learning architecture, which enables engineers to pursue a master’s degree without interrupting their careers.
UP Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 practical exams to be held in two phases, check exam dates here
Highlighting the strategic importance of the launch, Prof. P.B. Venkataraman, Dean, BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes, said:
“India’s industrial ecosystem is rapidly pivoting toward autonomous operations, automated mobility, and smart manufacturing. While specialised learning has often been confined to isolated streams such as AI or automotive electronics, the evolving market demands talent that can seamlessly integrate mechanical design, embedded sensors, and machine intelligence. Our new M.Tech in Robotics and Autonomous Systems delivers this comprehensive synthesis, providing working engineers with a forward-looking qualification that keeps them indispensable as autonomous technologies redefine industry standards.”
Why MBA education matters more than ever: IIM Bangalore professor makes the case for business schools
The programme is open to working professionals holding a B.Tech or B.E. degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Computer Science, AI/ML, and allied engineering disciplines, read the press statement.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News