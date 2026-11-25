The Indian Bank will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on November 25, 2026. Candidates who still have not applied for the post and want to do it can find the direct link through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. Indian Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Last date to apply for 1500 posts at indianbank.bank.in, link here more

This recruitment drive will fill 1500 posts in the organisation.

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Those candidates who have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualifications recognised as such by the Central Government can apply for the post. Candidates must have passed their Graduation on or after 01.04.2022 and not later than 01.11.2026 (both days inclusive). The final result should have been declared on or before 01.11.2026, and proper documents from the Board/University declaring the result on or before 01.11.2026 should be submitted.

The age limit should be between 20 and 28 years.

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How to Apply Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.bank.in. Click on recruitment link and a new page will open. Click on Apprentice registration link and again a new page will open. Register yourself and fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The application fee is ₹800/- plus GST for General/OBC/EWS candidates and ₹175/- plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. The payment can be made using Debit or Credit cards or Internet Banking by providing the information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

The selection process comprises an online test. The online test will consist of five parts/sections-Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness with Special Reference to Banking Industry. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is 60 minutes.

The Test will be conducted in major regional languages (as may be decided by the Bank), except General English, which will be in English.

The test for knowledge of Specified/Opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online test. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be engaged as apprentices. However, candidates who produce 8th, 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of that State/UT will not be required to undergo the language test.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.

Direct link to apply here