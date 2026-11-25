Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has started the registration process for CDAC CCAT 2027 on November 25, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for C-DAC’s Common Admission Test can find the direct link through the official website of CDAC at cdac.in. CDAC C-CAT 2027 registration begins at cdac.in, direct link to apply for PG Certificate programs here more

The last date to apply for the examination is December 29, 2026. The C-CAT admit cards can be downloaded from January 5 to January 9, 2027.

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The examination will be held on January 9 and 10, 2027. C-CAT has three sections (Section A, Section B, Section C) of one hour duration each.

Every section in C-CAT will have 50 objective-type questions. Each question will have four choices as possible answers, of which only one will be correct. There will be +3 (plus three) marks for each correct answer, -1 (minus one) for each wrong answer, and 0 (zero) marks for each unattempted question. The maximum marks a candidate can obtain in any one section of C-CAT is 150.

Eligibility Criteria Graduate in Engineering or Technology (10+2+4 or 10+3+3 years) in IT / Computer Science / Electronics / Telecommunications / Electrical / Instrumentation OR MSc/MS (10+2+3+2 years) in Computer Science, IT, Electronics.

Direct link to apply for CDAC C-CAT 2027

CDAC C-CAT 2027: How to apply To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CDAC at cdac.in. Click on CDAC C-CAT 2027 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The application fee for Course category II and A+B papers is ₹1550/- and the fee for course category III and A+B+C papers is ₹1750/-. It can be paid using netbanking, UPI, and credit/debit cards through the payment gateway that will be opened upon clicking the 'Online' option of the 'Payment' step on the main menu of the application.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of CDAC.