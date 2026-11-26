Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 released at energy.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here
RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the hall ticket is given here.
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited has released the RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Junior Engineer I examination can check the exam admit card through the official website of RVUNL at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
The online exam will comprise 140 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be divided into two parts: Part I will have questions on Professional Knowledge, and Part II will have General Knowledge, Everyday Science, Hindi and English questions.
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Candidates may have to be at the exam venue for approximately 180 minutes, including the time required for attendance marking, IRIS scan, logging in, submission of the call letters with a photocopy of ID proof, going through the instructions, etc. All tests will be provided in both English and Hindi except Part A – Professional Knowledge, Hindi General & English General tests. Tests are separately timed.
Candidates can attempt questions in a particular section during the time allotted for that section only. All the questions will have five multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer. There will be a penalty for wrong answers. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.
Direct link to download RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026
RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of RVUNL at energy.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on RVUNL JE Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download it.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
To become eligible for consideration for appointment, candidates shall be required to secure minimum passing marks in each "Part", as detailed below in the written competitive exams :- (i) UR category candidates - 30% marks (ii) SC/ ST/ BC/ MBC/ EWS/ Ex-servicemen/ - 20% marks PWBD (PH) category candidates.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of RVUNL.