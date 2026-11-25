Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.
Failed in Class 6, dropped out of school, went on to study at NIT and IIM and build a ₹4,000 crore business: PC Musthafa's success story
PC Musthafa build his ₹4000 crore business from stratch. He failed in Class 6, dropped out of school then went to NIT and IIM to study and started iD fresh.
Failures are the pillars of success. The story of PC Musthafa is proof of this. A Class 6 failure who dropped out of school, Musthafa went on to pursue engineering at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore. He later turned entrepreneur, building iD Fresh Food into a business valued at over ₹4,000 crore.
Early life
Born and brought up in Wayanad, Kerala, Musthafa grew up in a financially disadvantaged family. His father was a daily wage labourer. His family lived in a small hut and struggled financially to make ends meet. While struggling with his studies, Musthafa failed in Class 6 and stopped attending school.
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However, a teacher recognised his potential and encouraged him to return to education. Taking that advice seriously, Musthafa resumed his studies and went on to complete his schooling.
He subsequently secured admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut, where he pursued engineering in computer science. He later earned an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore.
Build IT career
Soon after he completed his education, he landed a job in the information technology sector in the United States and the Middle East. Despite having a well-paying job, he was never satisfied. He always wanted to return to India and build something of his own.
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Soon, he flew back to India, and in 2005 he established iD Fresh Food in Bengaluru with his brothers. He started his business from a small 50-square-foot kitchen.
The idea to start the business emerged after he identified a gap in the market for fresh, hygienically prepared idli and dosa batter. He decided to introduce preservative-free, homemade-style batter as a convenient option for consumers.
During the initial days, Musthafa personally delivered packets of batter to retail shops on his scooter.
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Touching international market
What began as a small venture has grown into a major food business with operations across 10 countries, including India, the United States, the UAE and Oman.
According to the report, iD Fresh Food produces more than 50,000 kg of fresh batter daily, supplying products to millions of households.
Mustafa, who once lived in a hut, now owns a luxurious 7,000-square-foot villa in Bengaluru.
His journey from struggling academically and growing up in financial hardship to building a successful business offers an important lesson for students: persistence, the willingness to learn and the courage to pursue an idea can open doors to opportunities that may initially seem out of reach.