Some stories remind us that determination can help overcome even the toughest challenges of life. Woman who survived 4th-floor fall scores 92% in Class 12, now works at Google associate firm (Live Hindustan ) more

A 16-year-old girl faced a life-threatening accident after falling from the fourth floor of a building, with doctors reportedly giving her only a 10% chance of survival. Despite being given a minimum chance of survival, she went on to score 92% in her Class 12 board examinations and is now working with a Google associate company in Hyderabad.

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As per a Live Hindustan report, the story was shared on the social media platform X by an account named FeelGoodThoughts. The girl who fell from the 4th floor suffered severe injuries and spent nearly two years in the hospital battling for her life.

She had serious injuries in her right leg. Her brother has shared that she was conscious after the fall and landed on her feet. However, the impact caused extensive damage to her leg, making her treatment and recovery extremely challenging.

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Doctors reportedly told the family that her chances of survival were only 10%. She underwent surgeries and spent a prolonged period in the hospital. Her recovery was difficult, and doctors were initially uncertain whether she would ever be able to walk again.

Appeared for Class 12 and scored 92% It was her determination to continue her education amid prolonged hospitalisation that led her to score 92% in Class 12 board exams.

Since she was still unable to walk, she was taken to the examination centre in an ambulance and appeared for her board examinations while lying on a stretcher.

She reportedly scored 94 marks each in Physics and Mathematics. Her school also recognised her achievement by presenting her with an Exceptional Student Award, a certificate and a mobile phone.

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Working with Google After her success in the Class 12 board exam results, she went on to earn two degrees, one in Physics and another in Hotel Management.

She is currently working with a Google associate company in Hyderabad. According to the social media account, she is also preparing to pursue an MBA as her third academic qualification.

Although she continues to experience some difficulty while walking, her journey highlights her determination to pursue education and build a career despite significant personal challenges.