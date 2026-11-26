The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has inaugurated Phase II of the Smt. Sharda Singh Bhawan and a modernised Computer Lab at its Opportunity School to strengthen educational infrastructure and improve access to technology-enabled learning for students from economically weaker sections. IIT Kanpur (File photo)

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog, who attended the occasion as the Chief Guest inaugurated the phase 2 building. Alok Agarwal, Senior Advisor to the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, was the Guest of Honour and inaugurated the modernised Computer Lab. IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Manindra Agrawal was also present at the event.

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As per a press statement issued by IIT, the newly constructed building will strengthen the school's capacity to provide educational facilities, including classrooms for Classes 9 and 10. Opportunity School serves children from economically weaker sections in and around the IIT Kanpur campus.

The modernised Computer Lab will provide students with improved access to digital learning facilities and opportunities to develop essential computer skills. The facility is also intended to benefit the wider community around IIT Kanpur.

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Dr Chandralekha Singh and Jeremy Levy, donors to the facility said, “The community around IIT Kanpur has grown alongside the institute, shaped by thoughtful and intentional efforts over the years. I am happy to contribute to these initiatives, which are making a meaningful difference in the lives of children in the surrounding community. This initiative, dedicated to my mother, Smt. Sharda Singh, is particularly close to my heart. It is heartening to see children being empowered to continue their education up to Class 12, opening up opportunities for a brighter future.”