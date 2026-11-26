Karnataka will invest about ₹700 crore to set up multi-skill development centres in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Koppal, Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Wednesday. Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil.

He said the state was fast emerging as a hub for advanced industries, with semiconductor companies making major investments.

Speaking at the inaugural session of DIDAC India-2026 in Bengaluru, Patil said the government aims to train five lakh youngsters in artificial intelligence over the next three to five years.

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"We are investing nearly ₹700 crore to establish multi-skill development centres in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Koppal, and to build a world-class skill park in Ballari," he said.

The goal, he said, is to prepare Karnataka's youth for the future of work in sectors such as semiconductors, robotics and aerospace.

He added that the initiatives will offer short-term skilling programmes to keep pace with rapid technological change, along with reskilling and upskilling opportunities.

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Karnataka is also partnering with NVIDIA to set up Centres of Excellence in AI, with new training hubs across departments to drive talent development and sustain the state's leadership in innovation and employment, organisers said in a press release.

The inaugural session was attended by Mahend Gungapersad, Minister of Education and Human Resource, Government of Mauritius; Ismail Shafeeu, Minister of Education, Higher Education and Skills Development, Government of Maldives; Karnataka School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa; and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026, a three-day education and skills event supported by the Government of Karnataka, is being held in Bengaluru, organisers said.

It is expected to bring together over 30,000 visitors and 500 exhibitors from 40 countries and 28 Indian states, and showcases advances in education, technology, workforce development and industry-ready skills.

Aditya Gupta, CEO of the India Didactics Association, said: "India's future growth will be shaped not just by the knowledge we impart, but by the skills and capabilities we build."

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"By uniting global expertise, policymakers, educators and industry leaders on one platform, DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026 are set to forge meaningful partnerships and drive real outcomes that will accelerate the nation's progress in education and workforce development," he said.

The event features live demonstrations of education technology and infrastructure innovations, as well as hands-on professional development workshops.

The co-located International Education & Skills Summit (TIESS) will bring together over 350 speakers and more than 2,500 senior delegates, while DIDAC Academy offers over 30 workshops on teaching methodologies and technology integration.

"Through its exhibition, summit and workshops, DIDAC India and DIDAC Skills 2026 aim to foster investment, international partnerships and collaboration across education and skilling, reinforcing Bengaluru's status as a national leader in education and technology," organisers said.