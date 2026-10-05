IIT GATE 2027 extended registration window closes today, apply at gate2027.iitm.ac.in
IIT GATE 2027 extended registration window will close today, October 5. The direct link to apply for the exam is given here.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will close the registration window for IIT GATE 2027 on Monday, October 5. Candidates who still have not applied for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2027 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
As per the revised schedule, the extended registration window will close on October 12, 2026. The city allotment notification will be available on January 4, 2027.
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IIT Madras will conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2027. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. The exam will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear in either one or up to two test papers.
IIT GATE 2027: Check Eligibility
Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2027.
Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Candidates must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or must have completed their Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years duration) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/Humanities are eligible to apply.
Direct link to apply for IIT GATE 2027
IIT GATE 2027: How to Apply
All the eligible candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
2. Click on IIT GATE 2027 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and login to the page.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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The application fee is ₹1000/- for the regular period and ₹1500/- for the extended period for Female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. For other candidates, the application fee is ₹2000/- for the regular period and ₹2500/- for the extended period. The payment should be made online.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More