Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the RSSB CET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 releasing today at rrb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download more

The written examination for senior secondary level will be held on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts: first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

RSSB CET Admit Card 2026: How to download All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on RSSB CET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. As per the official notice, to prevent misuse of question papers in the said examination, candidates of all shifts will not be allowed to take the question paper booklet with them after the examination. Candidates can take a carbon copy of the OMR sheet with them. Candidates should note the series/symbol of their question paper. For the convenience of the candidates, all used sets of question papers of all shifts will be uploaded on the Board's website within 24 hours of the completion of the final examination. Candidates can download their question paper from there.

Candidates should report at the examination centre 2 hours before the scheduled exam time so that after the frisking, you can sit at the allotted place in the examination hall on time. Entry into the examination centre will be allowed only till 1 hour before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination. The entrance of the examination centre will be closed exactly 1 hour before. After this, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances, hence the candidates should pay special attention to the time.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.