The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Exam 2027 date sheet. The tentative timetable has been released for the Intermediate Public Examinations for the 1st and 2nd years. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of TSBIE at tsbienew.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: TGBIE IPE 1st and 2nd year exam timetable released, check schedule here (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

The first-year exams will begin on February 24 and will end on March 19, 2027, and the second-year exams will begin on February 25 and will end on March 20, 2026. The exams will be held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.

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The first-year and second-year exams will begin with 2nd language paper I and end with Modern Language, Geography, and Bridge Course Mathematics paper I for BIPC students.

The practical exams for 1st year science students will be conducted from February 11 to February 18, 2027 in three sessions: Session 1 from 9 am to 11 am, Session 2 from 12 noon to 2 pm and Session 3 from 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

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The 2nd-year practical exams will be conducted from February 1 to 10, 2027, in two sessions: morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The English practical exams for first year will be held on January 29; the Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on January 29; and the Environmental Education Exam will be held on January 27, 2027, from 10 am to 1 pm.

The 1st-year internal assessment will begin on January 20 and end on January 25, 2027.

Check TS Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet

TS Inter Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.