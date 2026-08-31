The Central Board of Secondary Education has started the application process to receive the photocopy of the answer book for CBSE Class 12 Supply Result 2026. Candidates who want to obtain photocopies of answer sheets can find the direct link on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. CBSE Class 12 Supply Result 2026: Application process for photocopy of answerbook begins, direct link here

The last date to apply for a scanned copy of the answer books is September 1, 2026. To apply for the scanned copy, ₹100/- is the processing fee per subject.

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Applicants will be provided a scanned copy of the Answer Book in their login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process etc.

If the candidate wishes to challenge the marks awarded in any particular subject, they may need to apply for the next steps of verification/re-evaluation.

Direct link to register for scanned copies

CBSE Class 12 Supply Result 2026: How to register to obtain scanned copy of answer books To apply to obtain the scanned copies of the answer books, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on verification link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where apply online link is given.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and fill the application form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The fee can only be paid online (UPI/Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking). Fee shall not be accepted through Postal Order/DD/Money order/Cheque/Cash etc.

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The registration process for verification of marks, re-evaluation and for both will begin on September 7 and will end on September 8, 2026. For verification and re-evaluation of each answer book, ₹100/- is to be paid.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.