CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: LOC submission for special exam in West Asian countries begins on September 22
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LOC submission for special exam in West Asian countries begin on September 22, 2026. The official notice is given here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the registration dates for the CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2026 for West Asian countries. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
As per the official notice, the Board has decided to conduct the examinations for all such Class 12 candidates in West Asian countries, whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme, in the 40 subjects that were previously cancelled.
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The registration process for regular and private candidates will begin on September 22 and will end on September 26, 2026. The examination date and the datesheet of the exam will be informed once the LOC forms are filled.
Eligibility Criteria
For Regular candidates
(a) Students of affiliated schools in West Asian countries whose LOC was submitted for the Main Examinations 2026 and whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme.
(b) Candidates may appear in subjects of their choice.
(c) The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance.
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For private candidates
(a) Private category students of West Asian countries, who had submitted their examination forms for the Main Examinations 2026 and whose results were declared under the Assessment Scheme.
(b) Candidates may appear in subjects of their choice.
(c) The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance.
To submit the LOC, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
- Click on CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 LOC link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
LOC / Examination forms must be submitted directly by eligible candidates. Examinations will be conducted only in affected West Asian countries (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE). Examinations will not be conducted in any other country.
No post-result declaration facilities shall be made available.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More