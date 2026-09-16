Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet: MBOSE Class 10 timetable released at mbose.in, check dates here
Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet has been released. The timetable for Class 10 can be checked here.
Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet. Candidates who will appear for the Class 10 board examination can check the datesheet through the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
As per the official timetable, the Class 10 or SSLC exam will commence on December 4 and will conclude on December 16, 2026. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.
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The exam halls will open at 9.30 am and question papers will be distributed at 9.45 am. The answer scripts will be distributed at 9.50 am and candidates can start writing at 10 am. The theory exam for vocational subjects is scheduled only for one hour- from 10 am to 11 am.
The examination will begin with English paper and will end with Mathematics/Special Mathematics paper. On December 4, English paper will be conducted, followed by Science paper on December 7, Indian Languages/Additional English paper on December 9, Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational Subject on December 11 and Social Science on December 14, 2026.
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Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet: How to download
To download the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
- Click on Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet link available on the home page.
- A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.
- Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Board has already started the registration process for SSLC exam. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 30, 2026.
The official notice reads, “All schools are hereby directed to complete the online application of forms for the Class X SSLC Examination latest by 30th September, 2026 so as to enable timely processing for the smooth conduct of the examination in the month of December, 2026.”
The Board has also stated that the Class 12 or HSSLC exam online application forms will be available from last week of October to last week of November 2026. The notice reads, “With a view to avoid interference with the conduct of SSLC Examination in the month of December, 2026, the filling up of online application forms for the Class XII HSSLC Examination, 2027 will be scheduled tentatively between last week of October to last week of November, 2026.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More