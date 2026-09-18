The National Testing Agency, NTA has declared UGC NET Result 2026 for English, Commerce and Sociology papers. Candidates who have appeared for the re-test for these three papers can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2026 for English, Commerce and Sociology papers declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

The examination for English, Commerce and Sociology papers were held on September 9 and 10, 2026. The exam was held at 454 exam centres in 272 cities through out the country.

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A total of 196491 candidates had registered for these three subjects out of which 120355 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates appeared, 824 candidates have qualified for JRF, 11610 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and 23,154 candidates qualified for Ph.D.

Direct link to check UGC NET Result 2026

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UGC NET Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET Result 2026 for English, Commerce and Sociology papers link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Along with the results, the Agency has released the final answer key for the three subjects the exam was held.

The UGC NET main examination was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, across 87 subjects, for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, eligibility for Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programs.

The answer key was released for 84 subjects on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.

The result was announced on August 20, 2026. In the main exam a total of 773806 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 607151 candidates had appeared in it. Candidates who have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor were 4241 candidates, candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D were 45904 and candidates qualified for Ph.D only were 97.434.

The final answer key for the main examination was also released along with the results. Both result and final key can be checked on website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.