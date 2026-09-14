Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan addresses criticism over ‘boring’ contestant line-up, says ‘kabhi kabhi selection mein kami…’
Viewers have criticised Bigg Boss 20's casting as dull. Host Salman Khan addressed these concerns on Weekend Ka Vaar.
Ever since Bigg Boss 20 premiered, viewers have been criticising the makers over the contestant line-up, with many calling this season’s casting “boring” due to the lack of popular faces in the house. Now, host Salman Khan has addressed the criticism surrounding the show’s casting.
Salman Khan addresses criticism against Bigg Boss 20 contestant line-up
During Weekend Ka Vaar, while talking to Amrapali Dubey, Salman asked her if she felt anything was lacking in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Amrapali denied it. Salman then said, "Humne socha chaanth chaanth ke contestants laayenge lekin kabhi kabhi humare selection mein Kami padh jaati hai. Aur usmein jab aap bolte ho ki koi kami-naa toh Hume lagta hai ek ya do kamina toh hoga hi ghar mein naa (We thought we would carefully select the contestants, but sometimes there are shortcomings in our selection. And when you say that there are no shortcomings, we feel there has to be one or two ‘kameena’ people in the house, right?)."
He further told the contestants that it was a privilege for him to host contestants like them and sarcastically said, "Aap logon ki duaon ki wajah se, contribution ki wajah se aur rules ke ulanghano ki wajah se, aapke badtameezi ki wajah se, emotions aur task ki wajah se aur gaaliyan ko hum kaat dete hain; aap mera naam zarur roshan karoge (Because of your prayers, your contribution, your violations of the rules, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make me proud)."
This year, a mixed bag of contestants entered the show, including actors such as Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi and Amrapali Dubey; singers such as Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari and Yung DSA; YouTuber ScoutOP; content creator Arishfa Khan; and sports personality Mary Kom. Viewers were not very happy with the line-up. However, the first week of the show has kept fans hooked to their screens.
About Bigg Boss 20
Hosted by Salman Khan, the show premiered on September 6, with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house. The show has become the talk of the town since Day 1. This season, contestants have two lives to save themselves from nominations. However, during this Weekend Ka Vaar, actor Uditi Singh lost one of her lives after receiving the fewest votes from the audience, while Kanika Mann lost her vardaan during the week after the captain of the house, Yung DSA, took it away from her. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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