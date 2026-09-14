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Andhra Guv, CM extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Andhra Guv, CM extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 10:27:24 IST
PTI
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to the people of the state.

Andhra Guv, CM extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings
Andhra Guv, CM extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

The Governor said that Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival celebrated with fervour, devotion and gaiety with the participation of all family members.

"I convey my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi festival," said Nazeer in a post on X.

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The Governor wished that Lord Vigneswara shower his blessings on everyone to lead a life of peace, prosperity and harmony.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to all the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated with devotion and reverence in every household.

Naidu said Ganesh Chaturthi, which removes obstacles and brings success, is celebrated on a grand scale by people from all sections of society in every locality, without any distinction between villages, colonies, towns and cities.

He noted that Ganesh Chaturthi is a great social festival that brings people from all sections of society together at one place.

"I wish that happiness and prosperity flourish in every family with the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara. Let us continue to uphold our culture and traditions with greater grandeur by worshipping clay idols of Lord Ganesha and protecting the environment," said Naidu in a post on X.

The CM also prayed to Lord Ganesh to bless the efforts being made by the government for the welfare of the people and the development of the State, ensuring that they face no obstacles.

Jagan extended his heartfelt greetings to all the people of the state on the occasion and said the blessings and grace of Lord Vigneshwara, who removes obstacles, and Siddhivinayaka, who bestows success, may always be upon everyone.

"Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the State on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, with a sincere wish that the blessings and grace of Lord Vigneshwara, who removes obstacles, and Siddhivinayaka, who bestows success, may always be upon us all," said Jagan in a post on X.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated over several days, with devotees installing idols of Lord Ganesh at homes and public pandals and offering prayers, special rituals and devotional songs. In several places, cultural programmes and community celebrations are also organised as part of the festivities.

The celebrations generally continue for up to 10 days, culminating in the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in water bodies on Anant Chaturdashi. Devotees take out processions carrying the idols for immersion, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesh for prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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