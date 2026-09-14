PM Narendra Modi celebrates India women’s record eighth Asia Cup triumph: ‘May this inspire millions of youngsters’
PM Narendra Modi described India's Women's Asia Cup triumph as a “proud moment for Indian cricket”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after they clinched the Asia Cup title for a record-extending eighth time in history, hailing their “confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit” throughout the tournament.
The Indian team, which marched to the final on the back of an unbeaten run in the group stage and a crushing semifinal win against Bangladesh, defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai, and Modi described the triumph as a “proud moment for Indian cricket”.
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Deep Dive
“A proud moment for Indian cricket! Congratulations to the Women’s team on winning the Asia Cup. Their confidence, consistency and remarkable spirit were on full display throughout the tournament. May this triumph inspire millions of youngsters across the country to play more and shine,” he posted on social media.
How India beat Sri Lanka
Shafali Verma smashed nine fours and two sixes during her 39-ball 68-run knock, while vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck a 39-ball 59 laced with five fours and three sixes as the two openers stitched a 129-run stand in just 12.5 overs to lay a solid foundation for India after captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first.
Sri Lanka crawled back during the middle overs when the runs dried up for India and a cluster of quick wickets fell. However, a late flourish from young Gunalan Kamalini, who scored 15 off 5 balls, helped India finish with 183 for 5 -- the second-highest first-innings score in a Women's T20I tournament final (after 184/4 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Melbourne, T20 WC 2020).
For Sri Lanka, Mithali Ayodhya (1/33), Chamari Athapaththu (1/34) and Chamudi Praboda (1/40) were among wickets.
In reply, Sri Lanka could manage 111 all out in 20 overs with Chamari Athapaththu (36) and Nilakshika Silva (22) being the top-scorers.
Shree Charani was the pick of the bowlers with her 4/20, while Deepti Sharma snared two wickets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More