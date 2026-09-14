Saif Ali Khan says he is 100% not over the stabbing attack: ‘If I see a knife, it just makes me react’

More than a year after the attack at his Mumbai home, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about the impact it had on him. Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor said his family was able to move on from the incident fairly quickly, but he is still dealing with its aftermath. Certain things, he revealed, can take him right back to that night. Saif Ali Khan reveals lingering trauma after stabbing: ‘I am still not 100% over it’ (PTI)

What Saif Ali Khan said Saif, who is currently seen in Haiwaan in theatres, opened up about how the stabbing continues to affect him. While he said his family managed to move past the incident relatively quickly, he admitted that certain reminders still trigger a reaction. “We have dealt with it remarkably well. I think the person most affected was my wife, who is generally a very sensitive person. We kind of got over it quite quickly. It was insane, though. I am still not 100% over it because if I see a knife, it just makes me react,” Saif said.

Looking back at the attack, Saif also spoke about how lucky he feels to have survived it. He believes the knife breaking during the assault may have stopped the injuries from becoming even more serious. “It was the worst knife in the history of knife attacks. If he had a proper Rambo knife, I'd be dead. You poke, it can go anywhere. I was cut everywhere, but it didn't kill me. I can't get over how lucky I was,” he added.

The attack also made Saif confront his own mortality, but his reaction was not what one might expect. Amid the chaos, while covered in blood, he remembers feeling strangely calm. He found himself looking back at his life with gratitude, thinking about how much of it had been a privilege and, as he put it, a “blast.” Death itself did not frighten him in that moment. He was even at peace with the idea of letting go, as long as he could hold someone’s hand. What scared him was the possibility of surviving but being left paralysed.

What happened inside Saif’s Bandra home The incident unfolded in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly made his way into Saif Ali Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in Bandra through the fire escape. According to the prosecution’s case, he first confronted Eliyama Philip, the nurse caring for Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s four-year-old son, Jehangir. The intruder allegedly warned her to make "no noise" and attacked her when she tried to pick up the child.

Philip then asked him what he wanted. He allegedly replied, "Paisa chahiye" and demanded ₹1 crore. Her screams alerted Saif and Kareena, who rushed to the room. It was during the confrontation that Saif was allegedly attacked.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, including a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord. A 2.5-inch piece of the knife was lodged in his spine and had to be removed during emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors also treated injuries to his hand and neck, for which he underwent plastic surgery. Saif was discharged five days after the attack.

Police arrested Mohammad Shariful Islam two days later in Thane. They alleged that he was a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India and had been using the name Vijay Das.

Recent update on the case The Saif Ali Khan stabbing case is now headed for trial after a Mumbai sessions court refused to allow accused Mohammad Shariful Islam to plead guilty. Additional Sessions Judge G P Deshmukh rejected Islam’s application to admit guilt and has fixed September 24 for the recording of evidence. The order came nearly 20 months after the attack, which left Saif with six stab wounds, including a serious injury to his spine.

Islam had pleaded not guilty when charges were framed against him on August 14. His subsequent decision to seek permission to plead guilty came just two weeks later, on August 28, marking a significant shift from his earlier defence.

A shift in the accused’s legal stand For months after his arrest, Islam’s legal team had denied the allegations against him. During his bail hearings, lawyer Vipul Dushing argued that there was no material connecting his client to the crime and described the FIR as an "imaginary story" of the complainant. After Islam indicated that he wanted to admit guilt, Dushing had told Hindustan Times that his client was "repenting for the act he committed".

Islam is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for alleged armed robbery, causing grievous hurt and house-trespass. The case also includes charges under the Foreigners Act and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules.