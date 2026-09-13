Haiwaan box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan film collects ₹7 crore so far

Priyadarshan told PTI in an interview, “I've seen a lot of these Tamil and Telugu remakes being made here and it looks exactly like those films and not like a Hindi film. So, that's one lesson that I learned and I try to change the complete look of the film. I never make it the same way, and I always try to improvise and make it look like it is made for the North audience.”

In Haiwaan, Saif plays a visually challenged man and Akshay is seen as the antagonist, portraying a cold-hearted psycho killer. For Priyadarshan, the decision to revisit Oppam after several years was also an opportunity to rethink his own material.

After a ho-hum opening of ₹3 crore, Haiwaan was expected to show growth on the first weekend. On Saturday, the film managed to collect ₹2.5 crore, and as per the latest update on Sacnilk, the haul on its first Sunday now stands at ₹1.65 crore. This brings the total India net collection of Haiwaan to ₹7.15 crore.

Haiwaan box office collection day 3 : Actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar -starrer Haiwaan released in theatres last Friday. The actors last appeared in the 2008 action film Tashan, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Priyadarshan , Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam.

He added, “My idea was not at all to have him (in this film) as I was looking for someone else. I casually mentioned it to him (Akshay) when he asked me about my next film. I told him that many actors had turned it down and to my shock, Akshay said, 'I will do this role'. When I was working with Saif, I just thought, 'I'm making a new film.' It was something new for me because it is away from what I have been trying before and I'm seeing Akshay differently. I got excited about it.”

Haiwaan is co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films.