Akshay Kumar shares Asrani's last shot from Haiwaan, remembers him with emotional note: ‘There can be no one like you’
Priyadarshan's Haiwaan will showcase late comedy actor, Asrani's last performance. Akshay Kumar penned a moving note.
The late comedy icon Asrani’s final screen appearance is set to hit the screens posthumously in Haiwaan, months after his death at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness. Ahead of the film’s release, Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist, shared a scene featuring Asrani and penned a heartfelt note in memory of the veteran actor.
Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani ahead of Haiwaan's release
On Friday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a clip from his upcoming film Haiwaan. The clip featured the late actor Asrani in a humorous exchange with Sharib Hashmi. When Sharib asked his name, Asrani’s character replied, "Hussain." Sharib then asked about his surname, saying, "Aage peeche kuch hai nahi kya? (Don't you have anything before or after your name?)" To this, Asrani’s character quipped, "Peeche hawaldaar hai aur aage aap hain (There’s a police constable behind me and you’re in front of me)."
Sharing the clip, Akshay wrote, "My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you, Asrani ji…there can be no one like you."
Fans also remembered the veteran actor in the comments. One wrote, "Wow, I never thought that Asrani ji would also be there." Another commented, "He was a real gem back in the time." Another wrote, "We always miss you, Asrani ji..." One more comment read, "He was legendary."
Asrani and Akshay have worked together in several films, including Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), Garam Masala (2005), Deewane Huye Paagal (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Welcome (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), Khatta Meetha (2010) and Bhooth Bangla, among others.
About Haiwaan
Haiwaan is the Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role. In this version, Saif Ali Khan plays a visually impaired martial artist who finds himself protecting a young girl while being pursued by a dangerous psychopath, played by Akshay Kumar. The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajpal Yadav and Sharib Hashmi in important roles.
Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion on screen after more than a decade. The two were last seen together in Tashan (2008). Haiwaan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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