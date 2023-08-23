Jawan advance bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film scores 1.2 crore in the US 15 days ahead of release

Even as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 gears up to cross the box office records set by his previous release Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's next is already raking in moolah at the ticket windows. Scheduled for a September 7 release, Jawan has collected ₹1.2 crore in advance bookings in the US alone, an ETimes report said. Also read: Gadar 2 crosses ₹400 crore, film likely to challenge Pathaan and Baahubali 2 Shah Rukh Khan grooving at the end of Jawan Prevue.

Sold nearly 10k tickets

The English daily reported that Jawan has sold nearly 9700 tickets across 367 locations in America for the opening day of the film in September. Of these, 9200 tickets were for the Hindi shows, while 360 were for Telugu shows. The Tamil shows accounted for 200 of those booked tickets, the report added.

Earned more than a crore

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Jawan has made ₹1.2 crore in advance bookings in the US. He posted on the social media platform X, "#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA CROSSES $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187 Locations - 367 Shows - 1607 Tickets - 9691 #ShahRukhKhan is all set to make history in Bollywood by becoming the first actor to have two ₹💯 cr+ opening day after #Pathaan."

Jawan buzz in India

Several exhibitors and single-screen theatre owners have shared on social media that the film is receiving a tremendous response, even though the advance bookings are yet to open.

Exhibitor Vishek Chauhan wrote, “#Jawan.. Since we played 6am shows for #Pathaan I have already started getting inquiries and requests for #Jawan 6am shows and to open advances at the earliest..The inquiries are indicating that a Boxoffice #tsunami is on its way..This @iamsrk starrer is super hot.. @Atlee_dir.”

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is set for a theatrical release on September 7 worldwide. It will be released in three languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, and Priyamani will also star in the film which features Deepika Padukone in a cameo. The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Pathaan and Gadar 2

After Gadar 2 crossed ₹400 crore mark, trade experts believe it is likely to cross Pathaan's domestic collections - ₹543.05 crore soon.

