Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan off to a very good start at US advance bookings, beats Pathaan in many territories: Report

The advance bookings of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan have already started in some international markets, including the US. As per a new report by Sacnilk.com, the early overseas pre-sales of the movie are 'highly encouraging and are better than Shah Rukh's recent blockbuster Pathaan in many territories'. Jawan is less than four weeks away from its worldwide release on September 7. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 2D as well as in Imax format. Also read: Pathaan advance booking Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan's poster.

Jawan overseas advance booking

In the US, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is off to a very good start and has already sold approximately 4800 tickets worth around $74200 from 289 locations, the report said quoting figures shared by US-based movie distributor Venky Reviews.

The locations and shows for Jawan will reportedly be increased in the coming days as the movie is projected to take a bigger start than Pathaan in the US. Venky Reviews tweeted on Friday, “Jawan USA day 1 advance sales $74,158 - 289 Locations - 1334 shows - 4795 tickets sold. 21 days till shows start.”

Jawan expected to open at around ₹ 50 cr overseas

Pathaan grossed around $1.85 million on the opening day in North America, and Jawan will be looking to outgross that number comfortably, reported Sacnilk. Overall, Jawan is expected to earn around ₹50 crore overseas, which will make it the biggest Bollywood opening ever, beating Pathaan which grossed ₹37 crore on the opening day overseas, the report added.

Advance booking for Jawan has also started in UAE, three weeks ahead of the film’s release. Several fan accounts of Shah Rukh also claimed that advance booking for the upcoming film has not only begun in the UAE but also in the US, Germany and Australia.

About Jawan

Jawan marks Shah Rukh’s second release of the year, following Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster spy action thriller Pathaan. Its global earnings exceeded ₹1000 crore. Besides, Shah Rukh, Jawan will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan co-star, will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.

The film has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Chaleya, the second song from the movie, was released recently. The song features Shah Rukh romancing Nayanthara.

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, slated to hit theatres in December, where he will be seen with Taapsee Pannu.

