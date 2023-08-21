Cillian Murphy says Christopher Nolan's Interstellar had a ‘big impact' on him: It broke my heart

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has singled out Christopher Nolan's Interstellar as the film that he wishes he had starred in. Cillian has been a regular in Christopher's movies since the Batman Begins days in 2005. He appeared in The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk before the actor was cast to lead Oppenheimer, which released in July. (Also Read | Cillian Murphy confirms Oppenheimer has no deleted scenes) Cillian Murphy spoke about Christopher Nolan's Interstellar starring Matthew McConaughey.

Cillian talks about Interstellar

In an interview with the British newspaper The Independent, Cillian was asked if there was a Christopher Nolan film he wishes he could have featured in. The actor pointed out the 2014 space epic as the film that left him impressed.

Cillian reveals how Interstellar impacted him

"I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” the actor said.

Cillian also spoke about Dunkirk

Asked to pick another film of Christopher as the double bill with Oppenheimer, Cillian said he would again choose Interstellar and if someone prefers a shorter movie, then the 2017 war drama Dunkirk.

"You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II. Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into (Oppenheimer),” he added.

About Dunkirk

Dunkirk is a 2017 historical war thriller film written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan. The film stars Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Tom Hardy.

About Interstellar

Interstellar is a 2014 science fiction film co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine among others. It is set in a dystopian future where humanity faces blight and famine and a few astronauts travel through a wormhole for a new home for humans.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is based on the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer. Apart from Cillian, the film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek among others.