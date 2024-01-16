Bobby Deol could play Kumbhakarna, Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan: Report

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is in advanced talks with actor Lara Dutta to play the part of Kaikeyi in his upcoming film Ramayan. He is also keen to have Bobby Deol on board to play the part of Kumbhkaran, as per a report by Pinkvilla. Negotiations are in progress with Sunny Deol for Lord Hanuman's role as well, added the portal. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana shoot in March; Yash's Raavan will have big role in Ramayana part 2 Bobby Deol being considered for Kumbhkaran in Ramayan; Lara Dutta is also in talks to play Kaikeyi in the Nitesh Tiwari film.

Lara Dutta to play Kaikeyi in Ramayan

“Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to enter the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari,” a source close to the development said.

The report added that while Ramayana is planned as a trilogy, Lara will have a major role in Ramayana: Part One. She is expected to join Ranbir Kapoor in the first schedule of the film in March. Kaikeyi aside, it’s a work in progress on the casting front for other characters too.

Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran?

According to Pinkvilla sources, Nitesh Tiwari is keen to get Bobby Deol on board to play the part of Kumbhkaran; however, they are yet to hear back from the actor. “Bobby is yet to get back to Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. He might or might not do the film, and will take a call in the next 2 months. Post the success of Animal, Bobby is right now flooded with offers from across the industry and he will be making his choices over the coming few months,” the source said.

Reportedly the team of Ramayan is in the advanced stages of discussions with Sunny Deol. As per the portal, not just Nitesh Tiwari, even Ranbir Kapoor is keen to have Sunny on board to play Lord Hanuman.

Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita in Ramayan, which will also feature Kannada actor Yash of KGF fame as Ravana, as per an earlier Pinkvilla report.

