Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana as only a co-producer, will not play Ravana: Report

How is Yash a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

A source told Zoom, "Yash desisted the offer to play Ravana for a long time. He agreed finally only as a producer. Rather than accept a fee (of around ₹80 crore), he agreed to come on board as a producer." Reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari was "very upset" about the leaked images revealing the cast's outfits and characters. He has imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets of the film.

More about Ramayana cast

As per news agency ANI, Bobby Deol has been reportedly approached to play Kumbhkaran. There are also rumours that Vijay Sethupathi could play Raavan's youngest brother, Vibhishan. Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha will also be part of the film. While Lara will play the role of Lord Ram’s stepmother, Kaikeyi, Sheeba will be seen as Manthara. The film might release around Diwali 2025.

Ranbir has been training for his role as Lord Ram

Earlier this month, Ranbir's fitness coach gave a glimpse into the actor's intense training session before he started shooting for his upcoming movie. On Instagram, Ranbir's trainer shared a video of him, without a shirt, exercising amidst lush green surroundings, running alongside his trainer, lifting weights, and engaging in various exercises. Additionally, he enjoyed swimming, cycling, and hiking as part of his training regimen. The caption of the video read, "Went to the countryside for a decompression week. WIP with Ranbir."

Yash's upcoming film

Meanwhile, Yash is all set to kick start the shooting of his highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. It is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

