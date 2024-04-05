 Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 01:40 PM IST

New leaked photos from Ramayana's shoot are here and show Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Dashrath. Here's why some fans are not happy.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana has not been officially announced yet, but the film has been making news for months now. In the latest, after director Nitesh Tiwari began filming for the period drama in Mumbai, photos of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets have been leaked. Also read | Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Bahut sanskari hain woh'

Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. (Pic: Zoom)
Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. (Pic: Zoom)

Ramayana leaked photos

Zoom obtained the pictures from the sets of Ramayana featuring Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in their respective characters. Arun, known for playing the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Doordarshan show Ramayan, will be seen as King Dashrath in the Ranbir-starrer Ramayana. Lara will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In the leaked photos, Arun was seen interacting with some young boys on sets, seemingly young Ram and his brothers. He sported a long beard and wore mukut (crown) on his head. Lara was in a saree and heavy gold jewellery. Sheeba Chaddha, who will also be seen in a key role in the film, was seen with Lara.

Fans react to new pics

Zoom's exclusive photos were shared by a fan club on X. The tweet read, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking (fire emoji), I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitesh Tiwari."

Reacting to the photos, a Ranbir Kapoor fan page tweeted, "Nitesh sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are making viral these leaked pics of the Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks." In reaction, a person tweeted, “But it is helping build the hype.”

Recently, several clips from the film's set also surfaced online.

About Ramayana

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has begun shooting Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2025.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On