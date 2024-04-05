Lara Dutta, Arun Govil's photos from Ramayana shoot out; fans want leaked pics to stop: ‘Restrict phones on set'

Ramayana leaked photos

Zoom obtained the pictures from the sets of Ramayana featuring Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in their respective characters. Arun, known for playing the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic Doordarshan show Ramayan, will be seen as King Dashrath in the Ranbir-starrer Ramayana. Lara will be seen as Kaikeyi.

In the leaked photos, Arun was seen interacting with some young boys on sets, seemingly young Ram and his brothers. He sported a long beard and wore mukut (crown) on his head. Lara was in a saree and heavy gold jewellery. Sheeba Chaddha, who will also be seen in a key role in the film, was seen with Lara.

Fans react to new pics

Zoom's exclusive photos were shared by a fan club on X. The tweet read, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking (fire emoji), I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitesh Tiwari."

Reacting to the photos, a Ranbir Kapoor fan page tweeted, "Nitesh sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are making viral these leaked pics of the Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks." In reaction, a person tweeted, “But it is helping build the hype.”

Recently, several clips from the film's set also surfaced online.

About Ramayana

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has begun shooting Ramayana, which features Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. The first part of the Ramayana trilogy is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2025.

