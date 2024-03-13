Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan: 'Bahut sanskari hain woh'

Arun Govil became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's TV serial Ramayan. In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun talked about Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan trilogy. Arun called Ranbir a 'good actor' and said he was 'very cultured', and should be able to do a good job with the role. Also read | Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana shoot in March; Yash's Raavan will have big role in Ramayana part 2: Report Arun Govil has shared his take on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayan, to be directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Arun Govil praises Ranbir Kapoor

When asked if Ranbir and the upcoming Ramayan trilogy will be able to match up to his iconic Doordarshan show, Arun Govil said, "Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main (Only time can tell if that will happen or not, can't say anything in advance about it). But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor."

“Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hain wo, bahut sanskari bache hain woh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko (Whatever I know of him, Ranbir works very hard, and he is a very cultured kid. He has got good moral and cultural values. I've noticed it several times). I'm very sure that he will try to do his level best.”

Actors Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in a still from the TV show Ramayan.

About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Ramayan will reportedly be released as a trilogy. The film's first part is expected to be released in 2025. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it will reportedly feature Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the roles of Sita, Ravan and Hanuman, respectively.

As per a recent India Today report, Ranbir will undergo extensive vocal training to play the part of Lord Ram in the film as Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound 'different'. India Today quoting a source stated, “Ranbir has a certain baritone and a way of speaking his lines. It is symbolic and if you have even closed your eyes, you can recognise a dialogue purely based on Ranbir’s voice. In Ramayan, Nitesh wants to make sure he sounds different from the characters he’s played in the past. Being a versatile actor, he is enjoying this process of trying something new.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place